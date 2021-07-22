By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have released details about a 5-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a vehicle in McCandless Wednesday night.
Police say the little girl, identified by the medical examiner as Loujain Olleak, was hit in the Hickory Hills apartment complex on Salisbury Court. Police were called there just before 8 p.m.
First responders and witnesses performed CPR on the girl, but police say she later died.
McCandless Police say they're now reconstructing the crash and actively investigating. There was no word on any possible charges.
