By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA COUNTY (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are investigating the theft of firearms.
According to state police, three guns had been stolen by someone from unlocked vehicles earlier this week.
The thefts took place in Brush Valley Township and all three cases involved a stolen revolver.
They are asking anyone with information regarding the thefts to give state police a call at 724-357-1960.