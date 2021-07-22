By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Plenty of shows have been filming in the Pittsburgh area recently and now one of them is a month away from being released.
The Netflix series "The Chair" starring Sandra Oh has been shooting in the city over the past year and a new trailer came out on Wednesday.
In the show, Washington and Jefferson College stands in as “Pembroke Univerity” where Oh’s character tries to keep her English department in good standing.
The series will be available on August 20 on Netflix.
WATCH:”The Chair: Official Trailer”
Warning: Explicit Language