PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, pleasant weather is expected for both today and tomorrow as drier air has moved in.

Oftentimes it isn’t so much the temperature that makes you feel hot but the moisture content in the air. Today is the perfect example of that as highs will be near 80 degrees, but it is going to feel VERY comfortable to you if you spend time outside.

The big change is the dew point that will be in the mid-50s today. Last week saw dew points near 70 degrees all week long. Highs today compared to last week aren’t too far off from each other. The difference in how it is going to feel though will be immense.

There are several things that come into play with dew points beyond just how comfortable it feels for you.

Drier air takes less in the way of energy to warm, so temperatures should really warm up fairly quickly this morning.

I have us bottoming out near 56° but near 70° by 10:00 a.m. I also have the area in the mid-70s by noon and highs hitting 80 in Pittsburgh today.

The average high and low for today is 83°/64° so we will be around 5°-6° cooler than average.

It’s going to feel a lot cooler though in my opinion.

Looking ahead, comfortable weather sticks around through Saturday afternoon with dew points remaining low. Humidity levels begin to go up behind the late Saturday afternoon warm front pushes through.

Rain chances also return alongside the higher dew points.

Sunday will have a chance for rain through the day with highs in the mid-80s.

Highs then soar to near 90 degrees starting on Monday and continuing through at least the middle of next week.

