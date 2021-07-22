CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you were hoping for a rescheduled Rolling Stones Pittsburgh tour date, you will get what you want!

The Rolling Stones announced on Thursday they will be making their Heinz Field stop on October 4.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

The remaining tickets can be purchased at this link.

The original stop was supposed to be on June 23, 2020, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.