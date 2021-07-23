CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gushing water main break flooded an area near busy Becks Run Road in the city on Friday afternoon.

The break is located at the corner of Wagner Street and Mountain Avenue in the St. Clair neighborhood.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Penn American Water services the six-inch main. They were able to shut off the main about a half hour after it started gushing water.

Becks Run Road is closed between Agnew Avenue and East Carson Street because of flooding and debris.

Emergency crews have been called to the scene.

