CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 12:00 p.m.
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Allegheny County Health Department, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health News, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 90 new Coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

READ MORE: Republicans Criticize Top Election Official's Decision To Decertify Fulton County's Voting Machines

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 66 are confirmed and 24 are probable cases.

The dates of the newly reported deaths range from Oct. 17, 2020 to December 26, 2020, seven of which were associated with long term care facilities. All of the deaths were in people 65 years or older.

READ MORE: New Castle Police K-9 Frankie Gets New Body Armor

There have been 7,316 total hospitalizations and 102,488 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,998.

MORE NEWS: UPMC Finalizes $2.65 Million Settlement For 2014 Employee Data Breach

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: