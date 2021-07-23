By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 90 new Coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths in the last 48 hours.READ MORE: Republicans Criticize Top Election Official's Decision To Decertify Fulton County's Voting Machines
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 66 are confirmed and 24 are probable cases.
The dates of the newly reported deaths range from Oct. 17, 2020 to December 26, 2020, seven of which were associated with long term care facilities. All of the deaths were in people 65 years or older.READ MORE: New Castle Police K-9 Frankie Gets New Body Armor
There have been 7,316 total hospitalizations and 102,488 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,998.MORE NEWS: UPMC Finalizes $2.65 Million Settlement For 2014 Employee Data Breach
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: