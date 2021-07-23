By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in McKeesport’s Lower 10th Ward have been told they can start using their water normally again while others are still under a do not use notice.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Triple South Side Shooting
The advisory is still in effect for parts of McKeesport’s Lower 10th Ward after contaminants from firefighting foam were discovered in the latest round of water testing. About 30 households are impacted.READ MORE: Calls For Health Care Facilities To Mandate Vaccine For Workers Increase As COVID-19 Delta Variant Spreads
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says more testing needs to be done.
A water buffalo and bottled water have been moved to the parking lot of the Elbow Room. Showers are available at McKeesport High School with shuttles for residents.MORE NEWS: Live Nation Selling $20 Tickets For Some Star Lake Shows
More information can be found here.