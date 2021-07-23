PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people have been shot and a police officer was injured in an overnight shooting on E. Carson Street on the South Side.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the three victims were all taken to a local hospital and one is in critical condition.
The condition of the other two victims is unknown at this time.
One officer was also injured during an arrest and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police have closed E. Carson Street between 10th and 18th streets and the public is being asked to avoid the area.
