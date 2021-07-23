PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, I can’t rule out a couple of sprinkles first thing this morning as we continue to see mid-level winds coming in out of the northwest on the backside of a trough that is bringing us cooler air.

While today will remain pleasant and comfy outside, things will change starting on Saturday with a return of heat and humidity.

Severe storm chances are also expected to return.

For today, winds will be out of the north northwest at around 5mph for the afternoon.

While we don’t have a lot of low-level moisture, there is still some lift being provided due to the set-up and I have seen some light rain/sprinkles on the radar this morning.

I don’t expect the light rain chance will continue into the afternoon but I am going to watch closely. I have today’s rain chance at a very low 20 percent.

The rain chance ticks up to 30 percent for Saturday, with places along and north of I-80 having the best chance to see rain by far.

If you are south of I-70 you will be dry on Saturday.

North of I-80 puts you in the zone for severe storms with destructive winds being the biggest concern.

Saturday highs will be back in the mid-80s with humidity levels climbing back to near 60 for Pittsburgh.

You can probably get through the day being relatively comfortable with no A/C.

Dew points surge to around 70 degrees on Sunday. With the surge of moisture comes a return of severe weather chances too.

On Sunday everyone will have a chance to see strong storms with strong wind being, once again, the main concern. Highs on Sunday should hit the mid-80s.

