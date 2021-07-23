By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC has agreed to a settlement for a data breach that exposed tens of thousands of employees.
A judge signed off on a $2.65 million settlement.
Back in 2014, at least 66,000 thousand UPMC employees had their personal information compromised.
UPMC did not admit to any wrongdoing.