By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will have five picks in this year’s 2021 NHL Draft.READ MORE: Second 14-Year-Old Suspect In Deadly Duquesne Shooting Turns Himself In
The team only has draft selections in the second, fifth and seventh rounds and therefore did not make any picks on Friday.
NHL teams are making their selections remotely, which are being broadcasted from the NHL Network studios in New Jersey.
Keep up to date with all of Pittsburgh’s selections with the 2021 Penguins Draft Tracker!
2021 NHL Draft Schedule:
Friday, July 23 – 8 p.m. – Round 1
Saturday, July 24 – 11 a.m. – Rounds 2-7
Penguins draft picks:
- Round 2 (58th overall) — Forward Tristan Broz
With the 58th pick in the 2021 #NHLDraft, the Pittsburgh Penguins select forward Tristan Broz.READ MORE: Wilkinsburg Police Seek Public's Help Finding Missing, Endangered Man Graham Evans
Welcome to Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/hkPUfm6bNQ
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 24, 2021
- Round 5 (154th overall)
- Round 7 (194th overall)
MORE NEWS: Dept. Of Environment Protection Waiting On Lab Results From Chartiers Creek After Dead Fish Found
- Round 7 (215th overall)
- Round 7 (218th overall)