By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – The story of the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman is tragic to its core.

The young woman from Butler County was shot and killed in December as she drove to her job as a nurse in Nashville.

However, it was not the tragedy of her death that her family and friends came together on Saturday night to remember.

Instead, they came to remember Caitlyn’s remarkable life.

“She was very strong-willed very independent, knew what she wanted and she had the opportunity to live out her dream and that was in Nashville,” said Caitlyn’s mother Diana. “She was an angel on earth, a remarkable young lady, very loving and caring would do anything for anyone.”

That love was reflected in the turnout for the memorial walk at Butler Memorial Park.

“Everyone is coming out to celebrate her life because she was truly a wonderful woman,” said Kelsie Stransky, the organizer of the walk.

The proceeds from the walk were to benefit a fund in Caitlyn’s name at Butler County Community College.

“It will have a huge effect because it will help so many more students with their nursing careers and she would want that, she would want that,” Diana said.

Stransky and the family plan to make the walk and candlelight vigil an annual event.

Two men are awaiting trial in Nashville for Caitlyn’s killing.