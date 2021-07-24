By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police are seeking the public’s help finding Graham Evans, who is currently missing and considered to be endangered.

Evans, 26, is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, being 5’10 in height and weighing 160 pounds.

Police have no details on what he was last seen wearing.

Evans was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday.

He rode away from his residence in his 2018 red Honda Civic with PA registration KME-6891.

Police added that they are concerned about his wellbeing as he has been experiencing suicidal thoughts and left a note to that effect.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911.