By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Recent samples of mosquitoes collected in Pittsburgh's West End tested positive for West Nile virus.
The Allegheny County Health Department will treat West End neighborhoods with a pesticide.
A truck will drive through parts of the West End and spray the pesticide next Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The health department says the pesticide is not harmful to people or pets.