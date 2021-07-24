PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After missing a year due to COVID-19, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back.

The races are an all-day event starting at 8:30 a.m. and going until 5 p.m.

It’s the signature event of the Pittsburgh Grand Prix.

For drivers not racing, there are road closures in the area.

Boulevard of the Allies will be closed in a few different areas, including the ramp to Anderson Playground.

Also, it will be closed from Overlook Drive to Hobart Street, and there will be lane restrictions from the Charles Anderson Bridge to Overlook Drive.

Prospect Drive and Beacon Street will both be closed also to Hobart Street.

If you’re looking for parking in the area, it’s available on Flagstaff Hill and there will be shuttle buses to take you to the park.

This is all about fundraising for the Autism Society, and COVID-19 put a damper on the donations last year.

So this weekend, the grand prix is hoping to recoup their losses.

A full list of road closures related to the event can be found here.

More information about the event, including what you can and cannot bring, can be found here.