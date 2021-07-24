CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A teen was shot and killed overnight in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police say the 18-year-old was found on Sole Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Dontae McKenith was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, police say they found evidence that Dontae McKenith and 16-year-old Phillip Payne were handling a handgun.

Payne allegedly then turned the gun on McKenith and shot him.

Police accuse Payne of fleeing the crime scene originally, but that he later turned himself in to authorities around 8 a.m. Saturday.

He is facing charges of Criminal Homicide and Firearm Offenses and will be held at the Allegheny County Jail.