By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A teen was shot and killed overnight in McKeesport.
Allegheny County Police say the 18-year-old was found on Sole Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Dontae McKenith was pronounced dead at the scene.
During an investigation, police say they found evidence that Dontae McKenith and 16-year-old Phillip Payne were handling a handgun.
Payne allegedly then turned the gun on McKenith and shot him.
Payne allegedly then turned the gun on McKenith and shot him.

Police accuse Payne of fleeing the crime scene originally, but that he later turned himself in to authorities around 8 a.m. Saturday.
He is facing charges of Criminal Homicide and Firearm Offenses and will be held at the Allegheny County Jail.