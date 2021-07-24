By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was injured in a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood North neighborhood Friday, according to Pittsburgh Police.READ MORE: 1 Person Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Route 422 In Lawrence County
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 7700 block of Monticello Street.
Police responded and say they found a woman with a gunshot wound, only specifying it was in her hip/leg area.READ MORE: Numerous Road Closures In Place As Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix Returns To Schenley Park
The victim told police that a man came up from behind one of the nearby buildings and started shooting.
First responders transported her to a local hospital in stable condition.MORE NEWS: Victim In Last Night's Deadly Shooting Near Quarry Field In Pittsburgh's South Side Slopes Identified
Pittsburgh Police are actively investigating.