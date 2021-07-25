CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A detour will be in place on the Jerome Street Bridge for drivers in McKeesport overnight on Sunday.

The eastbound lane will be closed while crews work on replacing the bridge deck.

This is scheduled to happen from 9 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

PennDOT posted instructions for the detour:

  • From eastbound West Fifth Avenue, turn left onto Ramp Number 1
  • Turn right onto Rebecca Street
  • Turn left onto Atlantic Avenue
  • Turn left onto Erie Street
  • From Erie Street, slight left onto River Road
  • Turn right onto River Drive
  • Turn right onto Liberty Way and cross the 15th Street Bridge
  • Turn left onto Route 148 (Walnut Street)
  • Follow Route 148 back to Lysle Boulevard

The bridge is already closed in the westbound direction through November.