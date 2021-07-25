By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) – No one was hurt when a building in Arnold partially collapsed on Sunday evening.
According to Westmoreland County dispatch, first responders were called to the scene just after 7:15 p.m. for reports of a building collapse.
Once on the scene, they found Ida’s building on Fifth Avenue partially collapsed.
It is not known at this time what caused the collapse.
