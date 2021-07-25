By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh firefighter drowned while on a family trip in Conneaut, Ohio on Saturday.READ MORE: Closed To Cars, Open To People: BikePGH Hosts 5th OpenStreetsPGH In Hazelwood
According to the family, Lee Weber was on a family outing in Conneaut when he became caught along a break wall and went underwater.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Native And CEO Of University Of Florida Health CEO Dr. Leon Haley Dies Unexpectedly
He was found nearly an hour later and the coroner confirmed Weber had drowned.
Weber, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire firefighter at engine 20, and an army veteran, was 38-years-old.MORE NEWS: Fayette County Children And Youth Services Host Clothing Giveaway For Families In Need
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details