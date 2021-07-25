CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh firefighter drowned while on a family trip in Conneaut, Ohio on Saturday.

According to the family, Lee Weber was on a family outing in Conneaut when he became caught along a break wall and went underwater.

He was found nearly an hour later and the coroner confirmed Weber had drowned.

Weber, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire firefighter at engine 20, and an army veteran, was 38-years-old.

