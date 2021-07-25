By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A new bronze statue of President Abraham Lincoln stands tall in Wilkinsburg.READ MORE: West Virginia Treasurer Raises Nearly $140K In Firearms Auction
This is at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Ardmore Boulevard.
The 6’4 bronze statue is the same height as the 16th President of the United States.READ MORE: Daniel Tiger Show To Return To Idlewild And Soakzone, Hours Extended
It replaces the battered sheet-copper Lincoln Statue that was dedicated in 1916 and stood for over a century.
“I’m just so proud of the people of Wilkinsburg who decided that they wanted this artistry, they wanted the tradition, the history,” said Anne Morris, President of the Wilkinsburg Historical Society. “And they wanted to make it happen, and they dug deep into their pockets. We got donations from hundreds of people to be able to come this point and have that statue made.MORE NEWS: T Delays Expected This Weekend For Downtown LED Installation
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, $70,000 was raised to build the statue.