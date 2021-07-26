By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In response to mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus, the Allegheny County Health Department will be spraying the West End with pesticides.
The treatment will take place on Tuesday, July 27 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
The Health Department says that residents can help reduce mosquito population by getting rid of standing water on their property.
There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Allegheny County since 2018.