By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — K-9 Sammi is the latest deputy to join the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says Sammi is named after Sheriff Sam Romano, who put the K-9 program together for the department.
Sammi is a 2-year-old Belgium Malinois and will be working alongside K-9 OBIE, who is retiring in November.
Both K-9s will be performing and sharing duties until that time.