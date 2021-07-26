PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you are still waiting for a tax refund on your 2020 tax return, you are not alone.

About 35 million tax returns are still waiting to be processed by the Internal Revenue Service, says the taxpayer advocacy service.

The IRS blames the pandemic, which shut down offices and curtailed staff, along with three rounds of stimulus payments that took priority over refunds.

Then there are a variety of new tax laws and credits, like the advanced child tax credit now going out monthly, that has delayed processing regular returns.

Congressman Mike Kelly of Butler, the senior Republican on the oversight subcommittee responsible for the IRS, told KDKA Money Editor Jon Delano that if you are still waiting for a refund, call your congressman, because they have staff who can cut through the red tape.

“I know how difficult it is. I know how frustrating it is. Give us a chance to try to work through that with you. For so many people, they have been waiting so long for money that they are owed. It’s just not right that they’re back burning, so we’re going to do everything we can,” he said.

You can find information on how to call your local congressman here.