By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins' Mike Sullivan will reportedly be named the head coach of the U.S. men's ice hockey team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a source confirmed that Pittsburgh's head coach will be on the sidelines for Team U.S.A. for the games in Beijing.
The Post-Gazette reports Sullivan has been involved with the program for more than 40 years, including speaking at clinics and participating in events to grow the game. He most recently was an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the Post-Gazette reports.
The Winter Olympics are from Feb. 3 to Feb. 20.