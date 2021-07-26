PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For drivers who use Route 28, you can expect a change that’s taking place starting today.

This is a huge change for the thousands of drivers who also use the Highland Park Bridge.

PennDOT is permanently closing the northbound ramp from Freeport Road to the Highland Park Bridge.

The many drivers who take Route 28 already know there is a lot of work being done there.

This closure is just another part of the big project taking place along Route 28.

PennDOT says the closed ramp will be used as a pedestrian detour while the structure over Freeport Road is being reconstructed.

For drivers traveling northbound on Freeport Road:

Continue to drive past the permanently closed ramp

Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road

Make a left onto the ramp to the southbound lanes of Route 28 towards Pittsburgh

Take the left-hand ramp to Exit 6 (Aspinwall)

Then follow the ramp to the Highland Park Bridge

The detour around the closure can be seen below:

During this closure, crews will be doing reconstruction work, as well as ramp and utility work.

The ramp will be permanently closed, starting at 9:00 a.m.