PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are going to make a run at 90 degrees for a high both today and Tuesday as warm air sticks around.

Our set up is going to be a little unusual with a cool front moving through this morning.

In the wake of the front, dew points will tumble to near 60 degrees from the mid-60’s we are seeing this morning.

Temperatures will actually go the other way though with highs a couple of degrees warmer than what we’ve seen over the past couple of days.

We have gone 28 days without hitting the 90 degree mark in Pittsburgh.

Today will see cloudy skies to start off the day with clear afternoon skies.

Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10mph.

Highs remain in the upper 80s on Tuesday with completely dry conditions through the day.

I have Tuesday’s high hitting 89 degrees.

Wednesday will see clouds returning and a small rain chance.

We are already painted into a marginal risk of severe weather but that storm chance really looks to arrive extremely late on Wednesday or early on Thursday morning.

The best chance for rain and storms today arrives through the day on Thursday.

Really, that is it when it comes to good rain chances this week.

The rest of the week including the weekend is looking dry.

This weekend will see cooler weather in place though with highs in the upper 70’s expected.

