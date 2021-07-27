WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KDKA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, including recommending indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Few districts in western Pennsylvania have released their plans for masks in the upcoming school year, but Pittsburgh Public Schools’ proposed plan requires masks for everyone inside buildings.

Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. But “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

But with the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is “indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.

The data emerged over the last couple of days from 100 samples. It is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it. But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said. Vaccinated people “have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.

Nicole Ford will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News, starting at 5 p.m.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)