By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — For the first time in nearly a decade, Duquesne City schools will have classes for 7th grade students.
According to the Post-Gazette, the plans have been in the works for the past three years.
Financial issues forced the district to close the high school in 2007 and the middle school in 2012.
Students instead went to West Mifflin or East Allegheny.
The district superintendent said there was a strong call from the community to have 7th graders closer to home.