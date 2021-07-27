By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TYRONE, Pa. (KDKA) — A house exploded in Tyrone on Monday, sending five people to the hospital.
A HAZMAT team responded, as fire from the explosion spread to two other houses.
The CBS station in Altoona reports a neighbor smelled gas in the air beforehand and called 911.
A Peoples Gas worker who responded was among those injured in the explosion.
“We heard a loud, loud noise, a loud crash. And we both looked down the street and this house had collapsed into itself. It was kind of startling,” said Kenneth Parks, a neighbor.
There’s no word yet on what caused the gas leak.