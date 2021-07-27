By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is likely on the move.
Canadian hockey journalist and insider Darren Dreger reports that the Las Vegas Golden Knights are trading Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hockey journalist Pierre LeBrun says the Knights will get minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in the exchange.
Pending trade call. https://t.co/yWHqM8oojg
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021
Minor league player included in MAF trade. https://t.co/FcjzAhfo61
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021
Salary Cap relief!!! Vegas gets about 7 million in cap space https://t.co/bz49p9LEai
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 27, 2021
The Knights selected Fleury from the Penguins in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.
The trade is pending an official call with the NHL.
