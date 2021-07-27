CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury is likely on the move.

Canadian hockey journalist and insider Darren Dreger reports that the Las Vegas Golden Knights are trading Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hockey journalist Pierre LeBrun says the Knights will get minor league forward Mikael Hakkarainen in the exchange.

The Knights selected Fleury from the Penguins in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

The trade is pending an official call with the NHL.

