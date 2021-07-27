By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters worked to extinguish flames on two boats Tuesday afternoon.
Dispatchers say two boats docked near Branchport Street in the North Side caught on fire around 12:30 p.m.
Crews could be seen shooting the boats with water.
There was no word on any injuries.