PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday seriously had to be the most comfortable 88 degree day ever.

Yesterday and today are the perfect examples of how big of a difference the moisture in the air is when it comes to our daily comfort levels. Our bodies cool through the process of evaporation.

One of the first things you learn in school when learning to be a meteorologist is that evaporation is a cooling event. So water changing to a vapor is a process that releases heat.

So how does moisture content in the air around us impact our comfort? Drier air is more conducive to evaporation than moist air when all other things are the same.

So the process of evaporation is more efficient when the air is drier than when it isn’t. So on a day like today, you may not realize that your body will have moisture on the skin no matter what you are doing.

It doesn’t matter if you are getting out of a pool or just sleeping your skin still has water covering it. This allows the process of evaporation to always be a factor in your comfort.

So you already know ways to increase evaporation and your comfort. You can take a shower or a bath to increase the amount of water on your skin. You can turn a fan on. You can even get a dehumidifier when inside to lower your room’s moisture level (dew points).

Overall though, the one thing you cannot change is the moisture in the atmosphere when outside. Days like today, when highs will be near 90 degrees, but your comfort level remains relatively high are great reminders of just how big a role the dew point plays in your life.

Let’s talk about your forecast. Highs today will be near 90 degrees but once again humidity levels will remain low.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 89 for the high but we have a solid chance to hit our first 90 degree day this month in the city.

Highs tomorrow likely won’t be as hot with a brief morning rain chance and rain chances also late Wednesday into Thursday.

There is already a marginal severe risk posted for Wednesday into Thursday morning with the front expected to slide through.

The weekend will be cooler than the aaverages for this time of the year with highs likely staying in the upper 70s and morning lows near 60 degrees each morning.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a couple of places hitting the upper 40s for morning lows over the weekend and especially on Saturday morning.

