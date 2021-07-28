PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools is airing on the side of caution with its newest safety plan for the return of students to the classroom this fall.

Some people believe what they’re asking is too difficult while others say it’s necessary.

After a year of barely any in-person learning, Pittsburgh Public Schools is trying to make it as safe as possible to return to the classroom this year.

They released their safety plan weeks ago and on Tuesday, public comment was read to the board.

Nina Esposito-Visgitis, the teachers’ union president believes masks will be the most contentious keep.

The plan requires students must be vaccinated, masks will be required for everyone, unless they are outside or playing sports, three feet of social distancing for students and six feet between adults, and a stepped-up cleaning regiment.

The plans are very similar to what is being recommended in Harrisburg.

The vote is scheduled for tonight at their school board’s regular meeting.