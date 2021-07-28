By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – A local volunteer firefighter and EMT has died of cancer.
Amanda Jo Gogoel was battling Hodgkins Lymphoma.
She volunteered with the Blaine Hill Volunteer Fire Company in Elizabeth.
The department posted on Facebook, "We lost part of our family."
She was 29-years-old.