By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – An effort between Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office, McKeesport Police, and Elizabeth Township Polic Department shut down a drug trafficking enterprise in McKeesport.READ MORE: It's A Girl: African Baby Elephant Born At Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium's International Conservation Center
Agents seized three shotguns, a handgun, more than $6,000 in cash, and more than $50,000 worth of substances including heroin and methamphetamine.
“Gun and drug trafficking is a dangerous and often violent enterprise,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Thanks to our partnership with local law enforcement partners, these unsecured weapons could not be released into neighborhoods and communities to wreak havoc. We’re committed to stopping these trafficking operations wherever they’re found.”READ MORE: Froggy's Bar In Downtown Won't Be Demolished Right Away
A search warrant was executed at the home of 42-year-old Franklin Gribschaw and during that effort, $6,540 in cash, three shotguns, two AR-style rifles, a handgun, 461 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 59 grams of crack cocaine, 59 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, 22 bricks of more than 3,000 doses of heroin, and drug paraphernalia was seized.
Gribschaw is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communications facility.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Storm And Severe Weather Chances Return On Wednesday
The case will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney.