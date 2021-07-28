By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins' head coach is going to be behind the bench for Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
USA Hockey made the announcement on Wednesday morning that Sullivan will be the head coach of the team.
Sullivan is no stranger to the Olympics, he was an assistant coach of Team USA at the 2006 Olympics under Peter Laviolette.
He is now the third U.S. Olympic coach in the last 20 years with a connection to the Penguins.
In 2002, Herb Brooks was a scout for the Penguins when he was a silver medal winner in Salt Lake City, and former Penguins head coach Dan Bylsma was Team USA's head coach in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
Sullivan has also coached Team USA as a head coach in the 2007 World Championships and was an assistant coach in the 2008 World Championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.