By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – There has been an uptick in ticks, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

They are asking Pennsylvanians to be aware of the dangers that ticks carry.

These bugs are most active during the summer months and can spread Lyme Disease and other illnesses.

Doctors have seen more cases of it this year and they want to make sure people understand the symptoms.

“Sometimes you can have a rash, you can fevers or chills, sometimes body aches, headaches, all of those, that’s why it’s concerning now, and we want to make sure that you are prepared,” said Pennsylvania Acting Physician General Dr. Denise A. Johnson.

For those planning to be outside, experts recommend wearing insect repellant, covering exposed skin, and frequently checking for ticks on your skin.

If you find yourself with a tick bite, use tweezers to pull it off, if possible, and then check with your doctor so you can monitor any symptoms.