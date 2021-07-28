By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have re-signed forward Evan Rodrigues to a one-year, $1 million contract.
The Pens announced the one-way deal Wednesday.
The 28-year-old completed his first season with Pittsburgh last year, appearing in 35 games where he picked up seven goals, seven assists and 14 points.
The deal carries an average annual value of $1 million.
Dominik Simon is returning to the #Pens on a one-year, two-way deal.@DFOHockey @Sportsnet
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 28, 2021
Another deal is reportedly in the works for the Pens Wednesday, this one involving Dominik Simon. Frank Seravalli reports Simon is returning on a one-year, two-way deal.