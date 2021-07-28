PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet said the district is looking into many ways to close the achievement gap.
Things like year-round and Saturday schooling were mentioned Wednesday to make up for learning loss due to the pandemic.
Another topic discussed was collaboration.
"I'd like to see more collaboration with the athletic associations and groups already working with kids," said City Council President Theresa Kail-Smith.
Some things Dr. Hamlet said students and teachers can expect for the fall are projectors and whiteboards.
Meantime, COVID wasn't far from Councilman Bobby Wilson's mind with cases on the rise.
“We have yet to see a plan for kids under 12 who are not vaccinated,” said Wilson.