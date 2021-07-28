By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big traffic changes are coming to East Carson Street after a triple shooting last week and growing “dangerous and untenable” crowds that followed the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Pittsburgh Public Safety and PennDOT announced traffic adjustments for East Carson Street on weekend evenings in an attempt to eliminate gridlock and make the South Side safer.

Police say the South Side has become a little too crowded, resulting in fistfights, pedestrians getting hit by cars and gun violence. Last week on Friday, three people were shot in the early morning hours.

Changes include allowing only outbound traffic on East Carson between S. 10th and S. 18th streets from 7 p.m. until 4 a.m. and closing side streets from S. 11th to S. 17th. Only emergency vehicles and Port Authority buses will be allowed to go both ways on East Carson Street.

Uber or Lyft pickups from S. 10th and S. 18th Streets won’t be allowed. South Side-goers using ride-sharing services will have to arrange pick-up and drop-off points ahead of time on side streets that aren’t closed.

Police officers will be posted in “key areas” to make sure traffic is flowing safely.

Public Safety says the pilot project is running until the foreseeable future.