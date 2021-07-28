By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A search is underway for a missing woman in Allegheny County.
Police are looking for 65-year-old Patricia Moran.
Multiple first responders, including the Allegheny County and Stowe Township police, were on the scene Wednesday afternoon. An officer could be seen talking to people in the driveway of a home.

HAPPENING NOW: Several agencies including Allegheny County Police and Stow Township police are looking for a missing woman. Working to confirm identity. Neighbor say she’s in her 50s. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kyWDO2RgVs
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 28, 2021
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.