CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Chris Hoffman, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman, Stowe Township Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A search is underway for a missing woman in Allegheny County.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Several Counties

Police are looking for 65-year-old Patricia Moran.

(Photo: Stowe Township Police)

Multiple first responders, including the Allegheny County and Stowe Township police, were on the scene Wednesday afternoon. An officer could be seen talking to people in the driveway of a home.

READ MORE: Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 645 Additional Cases, 445 Patients Hospitalized

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.