By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses at West Penn Hospital may be hitting the picket line soon.
The registered nurses voted this week to authorize a strike if negotiations fail.
More than 650 nurses at West Penn are unionized under SEIU Healthcare as of last Aug., and they have been negotiating their first contract since January.
The union says they want to see an investment in recruiting and retaining nurses and a sustained effort to rebuild frontline care after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They're scheduled for another negotiation session on Thursday.
No date has been set for a potential work stoppage.