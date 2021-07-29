By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Wilkinsburg Police are looking for a missing 26-year-old man.
Graham Evans was last seen Thursday at 1:40 p.m. wearing a floral print shirt and blue jeans. Police say he left his home in a 2018 red Honda Civic with Pennsylvania registration KME-6891.
"Evans has been experiencing suicidal thoughts and did send a text message, that he was going to follow through with it this time," police said in a release.
Call 911 if you see him.