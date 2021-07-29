MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – A suspect is dead after a chaotic scene in the South Hills overnight.

According to Mt. Lebanon Police, a man shot and killed his parents on Gilkeson Road, then called 9-1-1 to turn himself in.

However, once police arrived, the man open fired on the officers.

“Officers formulated a plan, at that point the individual subsequently engage in gunfire with officers on the scene, while on scene, there were multiple officers engaged,” said Mt. Lebanon Deputy Police Chief Jason Haberman.

A Dormont Police officer was injured in the shootout, he was shot in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest.

His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Another officer from Mt. Lebanon Police Department was also hurt and it is not known what the extent of his injuries are.

During the shootout, the suspect got into a vehicle and took off from the area.

He led police on a chase along Route 19 and that’s where the suspect crashed near McLaughlin Run Road.

His vehicle had flipped and landed on its roof, but police could not confirm what caused his death.

Police have said they are familiar with the suspect, a 25-year-old male, saying they’ve been to his home in the past.

Allegheny County Police will be handling the investigation of this incident.

