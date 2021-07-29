MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Law enforcement has arrested one man following the bust of a drug trafficking ring in McKeesport.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the two-month investigation took three shotguns, a handgun, more than $6,000 in cash and more than $50,000 worth of substances including heroin and methamphetamine off the streets.

“Gun and drug trafficking is a dangerous and often violent enterprise,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “Thanks to our partnership with local law enforcement partners, these unsecured weapons could not be released into neighborhoods and communities to wreak havoc. We’re committed to stopping these trafficking operations wherever they’re found.”

Investigators served a search warrant at the home of 42-year-old Franklin Gribschaw, seizing $6,540 in cash, three shotguns, two AR-style rifles, a handgun, 461 grams of crystal methamphetamines, 59 grams of crack cocaine, 59 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of MDMA, 22 bricks of more than 3,000 doses of heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

Shapiro accused Gribschaw of being one of the main suppliers of crystal meth in the Mon Valley.

Gribschaw is being charged with possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communications facility.

“A little kid had to live amongst all of this. That’s what’s happening behind some of these doors here in McKeesport, and we are tired of it,” Shapiro said.

McKeesport Police and Elizabeth Township Police assisted state Attorney General’s Office investigators in the case.

The case will be prosecuted by the Allegheny County District Attorney.