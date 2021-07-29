PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Severe storms are pushing through the Pittsburgh area, and everything — including large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes — is on the table.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for much of the Pittsburgh area, as well as several other states until 10 p.m. Counties in our area under the watch include Allegheny, Butler, Fayette, Somerset, Armstrong, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of IN, KY, OH, PA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/upkXF3MzZL — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 29, 2021

A Tornado Warning was issued for parts of Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties. It has since expired.

The NWS says a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Seven Springs, or 10 miles northeast of Connellsville.

Severe weather is expected in two main pushes: the first in the morning and the second from 2 to 6 p.m. A cold front is driving that secondary push of storms, and it could bring more intense severe weather.

Once the cold front makes it way through the Pittsburgh area, we’ll be left with cooler air and calmer weather.

