MT. LEBANON (KDKA) – Roads are still shut down while police are trying to rework the details of how a shooting suspect flipped his vehicle over.
After shooting and killing his parents and then firing shots at police, a 25-year-old man took off in his car down Route 19 and that's also where the chase ended as he attempted to get off the exit ramp and onto McLaughlin Run Road.
As of this morning, it's believed he was traveling at such a high rate of speed, when he attempted to exit the highway, his vehicle flipped and landed on its roof.
However, the police say they still are not sure how the man died – whether due to the accident or from a gunshot wound.
In the meantime, commuters are being asked to avoid the ramp getting on and off Route 19 – better known as Washington Road.
