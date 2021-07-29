PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today is the day I have been talking about all week long when it comes to our severe weather chances peaking.
Everything, including large hail, destructive straight-line wind, and tornadoes, is on the table today.
Severe weather is expected in two main pushes with the first round of severe weather here as soon as 9:00 a.m. this morning.
The secondary push, probably with the most intense storms, arrives this afternoon from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
The secondary push of storms occurs along a cool front with our storm chance ending as soon as the front pushes through.
Behind today’s severe weather push will be cooler air.
You can turn off the A/C units this evening and can probably go a week or maybe even longer without turning them back on.
The weather is going to be awesome for everyone besides those trying to jump in the pool. It may be a little cool for you guys.
Enjoy!
