PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today is the day I have been talking about all week long when it comes to our severe weather chances peaking.

Everything, including large hail, destructive straight-line wind, and tornadoes, is on the table today.

Severe weather is expected in two main pushes with the first round of severe weather here as soon as 9:00 a.m. this morning.

The secondary push, probably with the most intense storms, arrives this afternoon from 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

The secondary push of storms occurs along a cool front with our storm chance ending as soon as the front pushes through.

Behind today’s severe weather push will be cooler air.

You can turn off the A/C units this evening and can probably go a week or maybe even longer without turning them back on.

The weather is going to be awesome for everyone besides those trying to jump in the pool. It may be a little cool for you guys.

Enjoy!

